UP TGT PGT exam date 2021 released: Check eligibility criteria here

Lucknow, June 25: The UP TGT PGT exam date 2021 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The dates for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment examinations was released by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB).

The UP TGT will be held on August 7 and 8, while the PGT exams will be conducted on August 17 and 18.

The last date to register for the exams was extended from May 5 2021 to May 15 2021. The last date to apply for the UPSESSB TGT PGT 2021 exam was April 15, but it was extended to April 25 2021 and then to May 5. The last date was once again extended to May 15 2021.

For the UP TGT 2021 exam, candidates must possess Intermediate with Graduate Degree in relevant subject and B.Ed./ BTC and for UP PGT 2021 exam, candidates should have a post graduate degree with B.Ed. For more details candidates can visit upsessb.org.

