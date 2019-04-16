  • search
    UP: Poppy plants seized from a village in Shamli, one held

    By PTI
    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 16: Poppy plants were seized from a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh and a man was arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar Pandey, acting on a tip-off, the police seized 55 poppy plants, used in preparation of drugs, from the fields of Tisang village under the Jhinjhana police station limits on Monday.

    [J&K: 2 drug peddlers arrested; Poppy, cannabis seized]

    A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against one Daljit Singh, the officer said, adding that the accused was arrested.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    poppy drugs uttar pradesh

