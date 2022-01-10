UP Police Recruitment 2022 to begin soon: Check vacancy details
Lucknow, Jan 10: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has uploaded a notice related a recruitment for constable and fireman posts. The recuitment will be done for 26,210 Constable Civil Police Vacancies and 172 Fireman vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPBPB.
UP Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Constable civil posts: 26,210
Fireman posts: 172
UP Police Constable Salary:
Rs. 5200-20200
Educational Qualification:
12th class passed or equivalent
Check detailed official notification
UP Police Constable Age Limit:
General (Male): 18 - 22
General (Female);18 - 25
OBC/ SC/ ST (Male): 18 - 27
OBC/ SC/ ST (Female): 18 - 30
UP Police recruitment 2022: Exam details
The recruitment of Constable and Fireman posts would be done through OMR type written exam, Document Verification, Physical Efficiency Test, and Final Merit List.
The written exam for the recruitment is likely to be held for 2 hours, as per previous paper patterns. A detailed notification will be released later once the tender is finalised.