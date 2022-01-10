UP Police Recruitment 2022 to begin soon: Check vacancy details

Members of farmers' body detained in Lucknow for trying to burn effigies of PM Modi, Shah

Lucknow, Jan 10: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has uploaded a notice related a recruitment for constable and fireman posts. The recuitment will be done for 26,210 Constable Civil Police Vacancies and 172 Fireman vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPBPB.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Constable civil posts: 26,210

Fireman posts: 172

UP Police Constable Salary:

Rs. 5200-20200

Educational Qualification:

12th class passed or equivalent

UP Police Constable Age Limit:

General (Male): 18 - 22

General (Female);18 - 25

OBC/ SC/ ST (Male): 18 - 27

OBC/ SC/ ST (Female): 18 - 30

UP Police recruitment 2022: Exam details

The recruitment of Constable and Fireman posts would be done through OMR type written exam, Document Verification, Physical Efficiency Test, and Final Merit List.

The written exam for the recruitment is likely to be held for 2 hours, as per previous paper patterns. A detailed notification will be released later once the tender is finalised.

