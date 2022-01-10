YouTube
    UP Police Recruitment 2022 to begin soon: Check vacancy details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jan 10: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has uploaded a notice related a recruitment for constable and fireman posts. The recuitment will be done for 26,210 Constable Civil Police Vacancies and 172 Fireman vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPBPB.

    Representational Image

    UP Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

    Constable civil posts: 26,210

    Fireman posts: 172

    UP Police Constable Salary:

    Rs. 5200-20200

    Educational Qualification:

    12th class passed or equivalent

    Check detailed official notification

    UP Police Constable Age Limit:

    General (Male): 18 - 22
    General (Female);18 - 25
    OBC/ SC/ ST (Male): 18 - 27
    OBC/ SC/ ST (Female): 18 - 30

    UP Police recruitment 2022: Exam details

    The recruitment of Constable and Fireman posts would be done through OMR type written exam, Document Verification, Physical Efficiency Test, and Final Merit List.

    The written exam for the recruitment is likely to be held for 2 hours, as per previous paper patterns. A detailed notification will be released later once the tender is finalised.

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 12:22 [IST]
