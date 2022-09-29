UP Police Constable Recruitment: Check vacancy, quota, eligibility, how to apply

YouTube
    Lucknow, Sep 29: UPPRPB jobs 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has issued a notification to the recruitment constables under the sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates who are eligible can apply via the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

    The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 534 vacancies (335 vacancies are for male candidates and 199 for female).

    UPPRPB jobs: Important dates

    The application process for UPPRPB jobs begins on October 1.

    The last date to submit application forms and pay fees is October 31.

    The application fee for these posts is Rs 400.

    UPPRPB jobs: Education qualification

    Candidates should have passed Class 12 board or equivalent examination recognised by the government in order to apply for these posts.

    Candidates must have participated at a sports event in one of the following levels:

    • National Championship (Senior/junior)
    • National Games
    • Federation Cup National (Senior/junior)
    • All India Inter State Championship (Senior)
    • All India Inter University Tournament
    • World School Games (Under 19)
    • All India Police Sports Competition
    • National School Games (Under 19)

    UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

    • Go to the official UPPRPB website - http://uppbpb.gov.in/
    • On the homepage, click on apply online link (to be activated on October 1, 2022)
    • Fill up the application form by providing required documents.
    • Upload the required documents.
    • Pay the application fee and Submit.
    • Note down the application registration number.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 18:51 [IST]
    X