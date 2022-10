UP minister’s son allegedly rams car into restaurant for not being served food

New India is proud of its culture, heritage, and tradition, says UP CM Yogi

Lucknow, Oct 13: Police on Wednesday booked the nephew of an Uttar Pradesh minister after he allegedly tried to ram his car into a group of restaurant workers for refusing to serve him.

According to the complaint, late Tuesday night Amit Kumar Saxena abused the staff for failing to serve his colleague as the restaurant had closed. At around 10.30 pm, he returned and tried to hit the staff who were eating outside the restaurant with his car, SP City Bareilly Rahul Bhati said.

The staff had to flee to save their lives and the car ended up destroying a cot lying there, news agency PTI reported.

On receiving information, the Premnagar police reached the spot but by then the accused had fled from the spot, Inspector Meher Singh, in charge of the police station of Prem Nagar said, according to news agency PTI.

According to the police, a case has been registered on the complaint of the hotel owner Naresh Kashyap's son Sushant Kashyap under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kashyap who claims to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker complained that such a treatment is being meted out to him by the member of a minister in the BJP government, adding that he will leave Bareilly.

He claimed that after the incident, he reached the minister's place to complain but despite waiting for a long time he was asked to come in the morning as the minister was said to be sleeping.

The hotel guard also accused the minister's nephew of trying to damage the hotel property thrice by his car.

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 7:57 [IST]