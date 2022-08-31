UP: Teenage girl tries to kill self after harassment

In UP, one caught with heroin worth Rs 5 cr

UP youth slits woman's throat as she refused to talk to him, arrested

In Agra, man rapes minor, films and sends video to father

BJP leader who bought 7 month old baby expelled from party

UP: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Aug 31: A special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in jail for raping a nine-year-old girl.

Special judge Baburam also imposed a fine of ₹ 35,000 on Sandeep Kumar after holding him guilty under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, news agency PTI reported.

District government counsel Rajive Sharma told PTI that the accused had on June 5, 2018 lured the girl on the pretext of giving her clothes and took her to a field where he raped her.

SIT arrests accused in minor girl's death case

After reaching home, the survivor narrated her ordeal to her family members following which her father lodged a complaint.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 16:05 [IST]