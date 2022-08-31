Keep youself updated with latestLucknow News
UP: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor
Lucknow, Aug 31: A special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in jail for raping a nine-year-old girl.
Special judge Baburam also imposed a fine of ₹ 35,000 on Sandeep Kumar after holding him guilty under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, news agency PTI reported.
District government counsel Rajive Sharma told PTI that the accused had on June 5, 2018 lured the girl on the pretext of giving her clothes and took her to a field where he raped her.
After reaching home, the survivor narrated her ordeal to her family members following which her father lodged a complaint.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 16:05 [IST]