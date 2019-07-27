UP: Man held with heroin worth Rs 1 cr from Indo-Nepal border

Lucknow

By PTI

Maharajganj (UP), July 27: A man was arrested with heroin worth around Rs 1 crore from the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said on Saturday.

Kuldeep Paswan (19) from Sonauli in Maharajganj was arrested on Friday night near Shyamkot and 100 gram heroin worth Rs 1 crore in the international market was seized from him, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Inspector Ravi Kumar said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, Kumar said.

