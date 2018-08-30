  • search

UP: Man commits suicide after killing wife, two daughters

Posted By: PTI
    Ballia (UP), Aug 30: A contractual driver in the health department in Ballia, UP, committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife and two children, police said on Thursday (August 30).

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The incident took place yesterday when Lashmi Shankar (35) strangulated his wife Dimple (29) following some dispute with her and killed two daughters Sky (7) and Sona (6) by drowning them in a tub at his residence in Belthara road area, they said.

    [Farmer commits suicide in UP's Shamli]

    He later informed the police about his act and reached Turtipur village and committed suicide by jumping into Ghagra river from the bridge.

    Further probe is on, police added.

    PTI

