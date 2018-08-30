UP: Man commits suicide after killing wife, two daughters

Ballia (UP), Aug 30: A contractual driver in the health department in Ballia, UP, committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife and two children, police said on Thursday (August 30).

The incident took place yesterday when Lashmi Shankar (35) strangulated his wife Dimple (29) following some dispute with her and killed two daughters Sky (7) and Sona (6) by drowning them in a tub at his residence in Belthara road area, they said.

He later informed the police about his act and reached Turtipur village and committed suicide by jumping into Ghagra river from the bridge.

Further probe is on, police added.

PTI