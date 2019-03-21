UP: Liquor smuggler, sub-inspector injured in exchange of fire

Lucknow

pti-PTI

By PTI

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 21: A sub-inspector and a liquor smuggler were injured on Wednesday in an exchange of fire in neighbouring Shamli district, police said.

The incident occurred near Jalalabad when police tried to intercept a car and a truck carrying liquor cartons. The occupants of the vehicles opened fire at the police team, who retaliated.

Sub-Inspector Lovik Tyagi and one Qurbaan were injured in the firing, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

[BJP govt changed UP's image, law and order a model for country: Adityanath]

Two men were arrested and around 100 cartons of liquor were seized from the two vehicles. The injured persons have been hospitalised.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act in this regard. Police have intensified anti-smuggling drive in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on April 11.

PTI