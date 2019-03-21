UP: Liquor smuggler, sub-inspector injured in exchange of fire

  • search
    Muzaffarnagar, Mar 21: A sub-inspector and a liquor smuggler were injured on Wednesday in an exchange of fire in neighbouring Shamli district, police said.

    Image for representation only

    The incident occurred near Jalalabad when police tried to intercept a car and a truck carrying liquor cartons. The occupants of the vehicles opened fire at the police team, who retaliated.

    Sub-Inspector Lovik Tyagi and one Qurbaan were injured in the firing, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

    Two men were arrested and around 100 cartons of liquor were seized from the two vehicles. The injured persons have been hospitalised.

    A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act in this regard. Police have intensified anti-smuggling drive in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on April 11.

