  • search

UP: Harassment of a woman leads to clashes, 9 injured

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Muzaffarnagar, Nov 12: Nine people were injured during a clash between two groups over the harassment of a woman in Khaikheri village here, police said on Monday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    SHO Jitender Kumar said on Sunday Bahadur Singh had an arguments with Balraj after the woman, who was known to him, was harassed by an acquaintance of Balraj.

    The quarrel turned violent and lathis and sharp weapons were used during the clash between two Dalit groups belonging to the same community, he said.

    Nine people were injured and they were rushed to a hospital, the SHO said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh clash dalits

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue