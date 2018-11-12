UP: Harassment of a woman leads to clashes, 9 injured

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 12: Nine people were injured during a clash between two groups over the harassment of a woman in Khaikheri village here, police said on Monday.

SHO Jitender Kumar said on Sunday Bahadur Singh had an arguments with Balraj after the woman, who was known to him, was harassed by an acquaintance of Balraj.

The quarrel turned violent and lathis and sharp weapons were used during the clash between two Dalit groups belonging to the same community, he said.

Nine people were injured and they were rushed to a hospital, the SHO said.

PTI