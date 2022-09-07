YouTube
    UP govt to form teams to assess drought situation in all districts

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Sep 7: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed senior officials of his government to constitute a team each in all 75 districts to assess the drought situation, an official spokesperson said here.

    These teams will oversee work in their respective districts and ensure relief to drought-hit farmers, he said. The chief minister has also sought a report from all district magistrates within a week regarding the drought situation in their areas, the official said.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    The district officers will be held accountable for negligence and delay in sending their reports to the government and providing relief to the farmers, the spokesperson said. He said there was below-average rainfall in 62 districts of the state.

    To provide relief to farmers, tax realisation in the affected districts will remain suspended, he said, adding that tube well bill realisation will also be postponed and their connections will not be snapped.

    Adityanath also said the irrigation department would ensure the availability of water in the canals for irrigation, and that the electricity department had been directed to increase power supply in the rural areas so that affected farmers can get some relief, according to the spokesperson.

    yogi adityanath teams districts uttar pradesh

