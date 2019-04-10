  • search
    UP: Five get three years in jail for animal cruelty

    By PTI
    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 10: A fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district has convicted five people of animal cruelty and sentenced them to three years of imprisonment.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Fast-track court judge Abid Shamim on Tuesday also slapped a fine of Rs 10,500 on each of the accused -- Kapil, Alijan, Ashraf, Yusuf and Tehseen -- after holding them guilty under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

    [Kolkata shame: 16 puppies killed ruthlessly and wrapped in plastic bags]

    According to prosecutor Anuj Dhaka, on July 13, 2016, police intercepted a truck during checking and recovered 16 live animals and a dead buffalo at Bhadal in Baghpat, following which a case was registered.

