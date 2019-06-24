UP: Father booked for allegedly raping teenage daughter

Lucknow

oi-PTI

By PTI

Bareilly (UP), June 24: A man was on Monday booked for allegedly raping his teenage daughter for two years, police said.

The FIR was lodged at CB Ganj police station on a complaint by the victim's mother, SP (City) Abhinandan Singh said.

According to the complainant, her 15-year-old daughter was being raped by her husband for the past two years. The matter came to light when her younger daughter saw the crime and reported the matter to the woman, police said.

The accused used to threaten the victim with dire consequences if she talked about the violation to anyone, they said. A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have been made so far, Singh said.