UP DEIEd BTC 3rd semester results declared: Just 42,212 pass

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Jan 11: The UP DEIEd BTC 3rd semester results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The candidates who appeared for the UP DEIEd BTC 3rd semester exams can now check their marks sheets. Out of the 85,120 candidates who appeared for the exams, only 42,212 have passed. The 4th semester exams will be conducted by the end of January 2021.

The Diploma in Elementary Education, formerly known as UP BTC is a two year diploma programme for those candidates who want to be a teacher in primary and elementary schools. The exams is of four semesters. The results are available on btcexam.in.

Direct link to check UPDIEd BTC 3rd semester results: http://btcexam.in/Dled2018/Homedled18.aspx