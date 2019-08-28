  • search
    UP D.El.ED third semester result 2019 declared

    Lucknow, Aug 28: The UP D.El.ED third semester result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    This year over two lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Those who have qualified can apply for the CTET December 2019 examination. The results according to earlier reports were supposed to be declared on August 26, but the same got postponed by a day. The results are available on updeled.gov.in.

    How to check UP D.El.ED third semester result 2019:

    • Go to updeled.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 7:06 [IST]
