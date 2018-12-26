  • search
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    UP: Violent clash erupts over land dispute in Muzaffarnagar; 8 injured

    By
    |

    Muzaffarnagar, Dec 26: The Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday said at least eight people were injured in a violent clash between two groups over a long-pending land dispute in Muzaffarnagar district.

    The people involved in the clash used batons after an argument over the authority of a plot of vacant land turned violent last evening in Ekta Vihar area, they said.

    File photo used for representation
    File photo used for representation

    Nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident. An investigation is under way.

    On December 16, an gunbattle took place between the police and the local goons in Muzaffarnagar. One miscreant was injured in police firing and another escaped.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    More lucknow NewsView All

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh muzaffarnagar clash violent

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue