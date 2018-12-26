UP: Violent clash erupts over land dispute in Muzaffarnagar; 8 injured

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 26: The Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday said at least eight people were injured in a violent clash between two groups over a long-pending land dispute in Muzaffarnagar district.

The people involved in the clash used batons after an argument over the authority of a plot of vacant land turned violent last evening in Ekta Vihar area, they said.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident. An investigation is under way.

On December 16, an gunbattle took place between the police and the local goons in Muzaffarnagar. One miscreant was injured in police firing and another escaped.

