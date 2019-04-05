UP board result 2019: Date expected on third week of April

Lucknow

Lucknow, Apr 05: The UP board result 2019 for Class 10 and 12 will be declared soon. Once declared it could be found on the official website and the one mentioned below.

As per media reports, students can expect their results to be announced by 20th April 2019. To get more details, you can visit the official website.

This year around 67 lakh students had registered to appear for the class 10th as well as class 12th board examinations. Last year, the pass percentage of class 10th students was 75.16 percent while that of class 12th was 72.43 percent.

The results once declared will be available on examresults.net/up/.

How to check UP board result 2019 for Class 10, 12:

Go to examresults.net/up/

Click on Class 10 or 12 results

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout