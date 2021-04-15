YouTube
    uttar pradesh board exams

    UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 postponed

    Lucknow, Apr 15: The UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 have been postponed. The exams have been postponed until May 20 amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

    In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the government on Wednesday took a decision to cancel the CBSE 10th exams. It was also decided that the CBSE Board 12th exams would be postponed.

    Several other states have also taken a decision to postpone the Class 10, 12 board exams as well.

