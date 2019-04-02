Keep youself updated with latestLucknow News
UP Board 12th Result 2019 to be out on April 20, check details
Lucknow
Lucknow, Apr 02: The UP Board 12th Result 2019 is likely to be out on April 20 and will be available on its official website. The date for the class 12th examination result has yet not been confirmed by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad but it can be expected on April 20.
All the students who taken the examination this year can check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.
The Class 12 Board Examination in UP was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019
How to Check the UP Board 12th Result 2019:
- Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net
- Click on the 'result' link
- Login with your credentials
- Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed
- Download it
- Take a print-out for future reference
With combined student strength of about 2.6 million students, the Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Result i.e. the Intermediate Result 2019 UP Board, is the single largest Class 12th Result to be announced in India.