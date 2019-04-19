Keep youself updated with latestLucknow News
UP board 10th result 2019 to be declared by April end
Lucknow
New Delhi, Apr 19: The UP board 10th result 2019 will be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
The UP board had earlier said that the results would be declared between April 20 and 30 2019. However there is no exact confirmation on the date. The results are most likely to be declared only after April 21. The result once declared will be available on upresults.nic.in.
How to check UP board 10th result 2019:
- Go to upresults.nic.in
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
