UP: Baby killed, 48 injured as bus overturns in Etawah

Etawah, Nov 7: A seven-month-old baby died and around 48 people sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, police said on Wednesday.

The bus was headed towards Bihar's Madhubani from Delhi, they said.

[West Bengal: 6 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into canal in Hooghly district]

"On the intervening night of November 6 and 7, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned near Khadaita village," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Etawah, Ashok Kumar Tripathi said.

Seven-month-old Meenakshi died on the spot, he said. The injured are admitted to the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, the SSP said.

PTI