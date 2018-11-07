  • search

UP: Baby killed, 48 injured as bus overturns in Etawah

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Etawah, Nov 7: A seven-month-old baby died and around 48 people sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, police said on Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The bus was headed towards Bihar's Madhubani from Delhi, they said.

    [West Bengal: 6 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into canal in Hooghly district]

    "On the intervening night of November 6 and 7, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned near Khadaita village," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Etawah, Ashok Kumar Tripathi said.

    Seven-month-old Meenakshi died on the spot, he said. The injured are admitted to the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, the SSP said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh lucknow bus accident

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue