  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Assistant Teacher result 2020 declared: Check online now

    By
    |

    Lucknow, May 13: The UP Assistant Teacher result 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    UP Assistant Teacher result 2020 declared: Check online now

    The results have been made available online from today onwards. The exam was held to fill up 69,000 vacancies of Assistant Teacher post. A total of 4,31,466 candidates had registered and 4,09,530 had appeared for the exam. In all 1,46,060 have cleared the examinations.

    It may be recalled that the official answer key was released on January 18, 2020. 22,000 candidates had raised objections on 142 questions of the 150 that had been asked. The results are available on atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X