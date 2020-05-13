UP Assistant Teacher result 2020 declared: Check online now

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, May 13: The UP Assistant Teacher result 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The results have been made available online from today onwards. The exam was held to fill up 69,000 vacancies of Assistant Teacher post. A total of 4,31,466 candidates had registered and 4,09,530 had appeared for the exam. In all 1,46,060 have cleared the examinations.

It may be recalled that the official answer key was released on January 18, 2020. 22,000 candidates had raised objections on 142 questions of the 150 that had been asked. The results are available on atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.