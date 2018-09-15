UP: 16-yr-old girl stabbed multiple times, succumbs to injuries

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 15: A 16-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times allegedly by a man here, police said Saturday.

"On Friday evening, Ranju had gone to a cattle shed. As soon as she came out of the cattle shed, Santosh Kumar stabbed her multiple times," Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta told reporters.

When she cried for help, Kumar immediately fled from the spot, he said.

The girl was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) from where she was referred to the district hospital, the police said, adding that she succumbed to injuries on way to the district hospital.

"A case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are on to nab him. The body of the girl has been sent for postmortem," the SP said.

PTI