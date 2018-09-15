  • search

UP: 16-yr-old girl stabbed multiple times, succumbs to injuries

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kaushambi (UP), Sep 15: A 16-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times allegedly by a man here, police said Saturday.

    "On Friday evening, Ranju had gone to a cattle shed. As soon as she came out of the cattle shed, Santosh Kumar stabbed her multiple times," Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta told reporters.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    When she cried for help, Kumar immediately fled from the spot, he said.

    The girl was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) from where she was referred to the district hospital, the police said, adding that she succumbed to injuries on way to the district hospital.

    "A case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are on to nab him. The body of the girl has been sent for postmortem," the SP said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh stabbed

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue