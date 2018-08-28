  • search

Two women sexually harassed in two separate incidents in UP

Posted By: PTI
    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 28: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexual harassed by a youth, who also tore her clothes, when she was going to a shop here, police said today. The incident took place last evening. In his complaint, the girl's father has alleged that the youth tore her clothes after she opposed him, Station House Officer, Bhopa, VP Yadav said. The youth identified as Sachin is at large, he said, adding that a case was registered and a search launched to nab the accused person.

    In another incident, a woman here has alleged that she was sexually harassed by two youths, who also threatened to throw acid on her. The complaint was lodged last evening and the youths -- Deepak and Rohit -- were arrested, Station House Officer, Khatoli, Ambika Persad Bharduwaj said. The complainant alleged that she was sexually harassed by the youths when she was returning from work and they threatened to throw acid on her if she avoided them, the officer said.

    PTI

    sexual harassment women violence uttar pradesh

