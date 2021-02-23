Teenage girl raped in UP

YouTube
    Lucknow, Feb 23: A teenage girl was allegedly raped at a village here, police said on Monday.

    The 14-year-old girl was raped on Sunday evening by Sanjay Kumar (35) when she had gone to her fields, Kandhai SHO Mahendra Singh said.

    Representational Image

    After the rape, the accused threatened the victim with dire consequences and fled.

    School principal sentenced to death in Bihar for rape of student

    Later, the girl told her parents about the incident, after which an FIR was registered. Police arrested the accused on Monday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 10:40 [IST]
