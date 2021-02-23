Through municipal bonds, Ghaziabad to raise money after Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath

UP: 50-year-old woman suffers Nirbhaya like torture, gangraped, rod inserted in private parts and ribs broken

Teenage girl raped in UP

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Feb 23: A teenage girl was allegedly raped at a village here, police said on Monday.

The 14-year-old girl was raped on Sunday evening by Sanjay Kumar (35) when she had gone to her fields, Kandhai SHO Mahendra Singh said.

After the rape, the accused threatened the victim with dire consequences and fled.

School principal sentenced to death in Bihar for rape of student

Later, the girl told her parents about the incident, after which an FIR was registered. Police arrested the accused on Monday.