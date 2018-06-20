Siddharth Nath Singh wants bungalows which were previously alloted to Akhilesh, Mulayam

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh has set his eyes on government bungalows vacated by Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, and written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Principal Secretary seeking allotment.

Singh has written that he is facing a 'lot of inconvenience' in the current bungalow alloted to him 'becasue of the space crunch'.

"We face a lot of inconvenience because of the space crunch. I request allotment of bungalow number 4 at Vikramaditya Marg previously allotted to Akhilesh or bungalow number 5 right next to him which was occupied by his father and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav," a letter by Siddharth Nath Singh read.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav vacated his official residence on June 2, complying with the orders of the Supreme Court.

The UP government had served notice to Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and four other former chief ministers earlier in May, asking them to vacate their official homes in 15 days as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The top court had cancelled changes to the law that enabled former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh to live in official homes for life, saying that these were "based on irrelevant and legally unacceptable considerations, unsupported by any constitutional sanctity."

