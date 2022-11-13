Shoaib opens fire in UP university after trying to start conversation with girls; arrested

Lucknow, Nov 13: Aligarh police on Saturday arrested one for allegedly firing on the Aligarh Muslim University campus.

It took place near the Civil Lines Police station area. The accused has been identified as Shoaib alias Choba, a resident of Jeevangarh. He was caught caught by security personnel at the proctor's office, according to a report in OpIndia.

"The accused detained is not an AMU student and is being questioned," Aligarh SP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat told the website. "Law and order are under control, and a case has been filed against him. No one was hurt in the firing," he further said.

The accused arrived on a bike around 12:30 pm, threatened students before fleeing the spot after people started gathering at the venue.

According to AMU proctor Professor Mohammed Wasim Ali, the the accused "tried to start a conversation with girl students sitting on the lawn near Kennedy Hall. Soon after, senior students arrived and objected to it, and the accused persons indulged in an argument with the students."

"The outsider fled from the scene but fired in the air while leaving" The alert security personnel of the proctorial department followed and captured the outsider. The accused was handed over to police, and a complaint has been filed at Aligarh's Civil Lines police station," the proctor added.

The cops have recovered two dozen cartridges, and a country-made firearm. The investigation is underway, the report added.

Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 16:32 [IST]