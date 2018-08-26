Parents held guilty for killing 3 year old girl

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 26: Three people, including the parents, were held guilty for murdering a three-year-old girl by a court here.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar held Shamim, the father of the girl, his wife Khushnaseeb and their friend Zahir Abbas guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) yesterday and reserved the order on the quantum of punishment till August 28.

According to government lawyer Ritu Choudhary, three-year-old Liba was killed by the convicts by slitting her throat in Nagla Bajurg village under the Bhopa police station in the district on May 2.

Also Read | Gurgaon: 2 arrested as NRI bizman dies of cardiac arrest after assault

Choudhary submitted before the court that the crime was committed by the convicts with a design to implicate Shamim's brother over an old enmity.

After committing the crime, Shamim had lodged a police complaint against his brother for kidnapping his daughter.

During investigation, Shamim, Khushnaseeb and Abbas's involvement in the crime came to light and the police filed the chargesheet in the case within 14 days.

Also Read | She insisted he marry her, he killed her

The court was hearing the case on a daily basis and pronounced its verdict within two-and-a-half months.

For More Lucknow News, Click Here