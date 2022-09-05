One man, one post: Organisational changes on cards for UP BJP

UP man posts wife’s obscene pics on FB to get more followers

Lucknow

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Sep 05: The Uttar Pradesh-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to remove some of its leaders in the state, including ministers, from executive posts in compliance of the 'one person, one post' criterion.

The move comes after Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary resigned from the post of cabinet minister as soon as he took over the party post. Chaudhary is the second minister to do so after Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Last week, Chaudhary resigned as Panchayati Raj minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

His resignation is in line with the party's 'one person one post' policy.

It is likely that the UP cabinet ministers who hold posts in the party may quit the organisational post.

UP BJP leaders who hold posts in both the party and the cabinet are

Dayashankar Singh, Transport Minister is also handling the responsibility of BJP state vice president

JPS Rathore, Cooperation Minister is the party's state general secretary

Narendra Kashyap, Backward Classes Welfare Minister is the state president of OBC Morcha, BJP

Cabinet minister AK Sharma is the state vice president of the BJP

Its eyes fixed on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is likely to continue with changes at key positions in its several state units, including UP to address organisational issues and emerging political challenges.

Regional and caste calculations will be the driving force in the party's choice for the replacement of Swatantra Dev Singh, a minister in the state Cabinet, as its Uttar Pradesh chief.

A party leader said the BJP remains dominant in Uttar Pradesh and added that its national leadership has always given primacy to strong coordination between the party's organisational machinery and governments in states for electoral success.

With Adityanath's stock rising following the BJP's empathic win in the 2021 assembly polls, the party is looking to maintain its dominance over its divided rivals in India's largest state which has been central to its big wins in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 23:26 [IST]