YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    One man, one post: Organisational changes on cards for UP BJP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Sep 05: The Uttar Pradesh-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to remove some of its leaders in the state, including ministers, from executive posts in compliance of the 'one person, one post' criterion.

    Yogi Adityanath
    Yogi Adityanath

    The move comes after Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary resigned from the post of cabinet minister as soon as he took over the party post. Chaudhary is the second minister to do so after Mahendra Nath Pandey.

    Last week, Chaudhary resigned as Panchayati Raj minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

    His resignation is in line with the party's 'one person one post' policy.

    It is likely that the UP cabinet ministers who hold posts in the party may quit the organisational post.

    UP BJP leaders who hold posts in both the party and the cabinet are

    • Dayashankar Singh, Transport Minister is also handling the responsibility of BJP state vice president
    • JPS Rathore, Cooperation Minister is the party's state general secretary
    • Narendra Kashyap, Backward Classes Welfare Minister is the state president of OBC Morcha, BJP
    • Cabinet minister AK Sharma is the state vice president of the BJP

    Its eyes fixed on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is likely to continue with changes at key positions in its several state units, including UP to address organisational issues and emerging political challenges.

    Regional and caste calculations will be the driving force in the party's choice for the replacement of Swatantra Dev Singh, a minister in the state Cabinet, as its Uttar Pradesh chief.

    A party leader said the BJP remains dominant in Uttar Pradesh and added that its national leadership has always given primacy to strong coordination between the party's organisational machinery and governments in states for electoral success.

    With Adityanath's stock rising following the BJP's empathic win in the 2021 assembly polls, the party is looking to maintain its dominance over its divided rivals in India's largest state which has been central to its big wins in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh bjp politics

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 23:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X