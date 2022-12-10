Mohd Anwar kills wife for refusing sex twice in one night

One who wants to serve country will never become Agniveer: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Dec 10: For refusing to have sex twice, a man named Mohd Anwar strangled his wife to death. The shocking incident is reported from the Amroha district from Uttar Pradesh. The local police have arrested him.

During the investigation, Mohd Anwar confessed to murdering his wife. Narrating the incident, Anwar claimed that he woke up his wife up to have sex on Monday night. She took time to respond for his request. After some time, he once again asked her to have sex, but this time she refused to do it. Enraged over her refusal, he strangled her to death with a rope, according to a report.

After committing the crime, Anwar packed her dead body in a polythene bag and dumped around 50 kilometres from his house, the report adds. Later in the day, he went to the police station and filed a missing complaint.

On Tuesday, the cops found a dead body of a lady which was yet to be recognised. It was discovered in the town of Ratupura in the Thakurdwara district. The cops then started an investigation and lodged a murder report at the Thakurdwara police station. They sent the photos to other police stations.

As he had filed the missing complaint, the Moradabad police asked Anwar to identify the corpse based on a missing person's report from Amroha. During the investigation, he broke down and admitted that he killed her for refusing to have sex. It has also been revealed that he was already upset with her.

They had tied the knot in 2013 and have three children. While he runs a bakery on the ground floor, in the upper floor he lived with his family.

