    Mercury touches 48 deg C in UP's Banda

    By PTI
    Lucknow, Jun 1: Severe heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated places over East and West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with Banda recording the highest temperature at 48 degrees Celsius, the Met office here said.

    Representational Image

    Day temperatures were appreciably above normal in Agra division, above normal in Varanasi, Allahabad, Moradabad, Jhansi, Meerut divisions and normal in the remaining division over the state, it said.

    Rain and thunderstorm with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over East UP on Sunday, while the western part of the state is most likely to be dry, the weatherman said.

