    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Lucknow, July 12: The UP Board 10th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The improvement exam is conducted for students who have failed in one subject and get to appear again in that subject. The compartment exam on the other hand is held for students get to appear in one subject out of the two in which they have failed. The admit card is available on upmsp.edu.in.

    How to download UP Board 10th Compartment Exam admit card 2019:

    • Go to upmsp.edu.in
    • Click on the admit card link for improvement or compartment exam
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 9:42 [IST]
