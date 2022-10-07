YouTube
    Drug smuggler with contraband worth Rs 5 cr held in UP's Bahraich

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bahraich, Oct 07: A drug smuggler was arrested and contraband worth Rs 5 crore seized from him, police said.

    Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said, "Acting on intelligence input, a police team arrested one Saddam Hussain on Thursday and recovered 530 grams of smack from him."

    Drug smuggler with contraband worth Rs 5 cr held in UPs Bahraich

    The market value of the drug is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore. Based on information from Hussain, who was arrested from the district's Khairighat police station limits, efforts are underway to uncover the network of smugglers he was part of, said Kumar.

    arrested seized police uttar pradesh drugs

    X