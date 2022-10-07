Drug smuggler with contraband worth Rs 5 cr held in UP's Bahraich

2 teenage sisters go missing; school uniforms, bicycle found on way to school

Lucknow

pti-PTI

Bahraich, Oct 07: A drug smuggler was arrested and contraband worth Rs 5 crore seized from him, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said, "Acting on intelligence input, a police team arrested one Saddam Hussain on Thursday and recovered 530 grams of smack from him."

The market value of the drug is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore. Based on information from Hussain, who was arrested from the district's Khairighat police station limits, efforts are underway to uncover the network of smugglers he was part of, said Kumar.