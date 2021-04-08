Download UP Board revised time table 2021 for class 10, 12

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Apr 08: The UP Board revised time table 2021 for class 10, 12 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The board had earlier decided to hold the exams on April 24, but now it has been scheduled for May 8.

The UP Board Class 10 would conclude on May 25. The class 12 exams will conclude on May 28.

The Hindi and Elementary Hindi exams will be the first exam for the high school students while Hindi and General Hindi will the first exams for the Intermediate students on May 8. The last paper for high school will be mathematics on May 25 and for intermediate the last would be civics on May 28. The UP Board revised time table 2021 is available on https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/up-board-10th-12th-exams-2021-rescheduled-to-begin-from-may-8-check-new-dates-101617812823613.html.