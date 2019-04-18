Direct link to check UPPSC Staff Nurse 2017 exam result before April 23

Lucknow

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Lucknow, Apr 18: The UPPSC Staff Nurse 2017 exam result has finally been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The result will be available on the website till April 23. The exam it may be recalled was conducted on December 17 2017. The website also has the cut off list. The same would also be available until April 23.

The UPPAS conducted this exam to select candidates for the post of staff nurse. Through this exam the aim was to fill up a total of 3,990 vacancies. The selection process would be merit based and the merit list is prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidates in the examination. The results are available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to check UPPSC Staff Nurse 2017 exam result

Go to uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the mark sheet, result of staff nurse exam 2017 link

Enter required details

Click on proceed

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Lucknow Fact Check STRIKE RATE BJP 58% INC 42% BJP won 7 times and INC won 5 times since 1957 elections + More Details