Direct link to check UP Police Constable additional exam result 2019
Lucknow
Lucknow, Oct 04: The UP Police Constable additional exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The exam was conducted on January 27 and 28 2019 across Uttar Pradesh. Those candidates who have qualified will now have to appear for the Physical Standard Test and Document Verification. The results are available on uppbpb.gov.in.
How to check UP Police Constable additional exam result 2019:
- Go to uppbpb.gov.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout