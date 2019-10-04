  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check UP Police Constable additional exam result 2019

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Oct 04: The UP Police Constable additional exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted on January 27 and 28 2019 across Uttar Pradesh. Those candidates who have qualified will now have to appear for the Physical Standard Test and Document Verification. The results are available on uppbpb.gov.in.

    Direct link to check UP Police Constable additional exam result 2019

    How to check UP Police Constable additional exam result 2019:

    • Go to uppbpb.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh results

    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 7:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue