Dengue patient dies after fruit juice transfused instead of platelets

Prayagraj, Oct 21: A dengue patient died in a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh after he was allegedly transfused 'mosambi juice' instead of platelets.The police has sealed the hospital and a probe is going on.

Deceased Pradeep Pandey's family alleged that he was transfused with juice and chemicals in a platelets bag. When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to another hospital where he was declared dead.

When the video of the alleged incident went viral on social media, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak took cognizance of the incident and ordered to seal of the hospital. He also said that the platelets packet was sent for the test.

जनपद प्रयागराज में झलवा स्थित ग्लोबल हॉस्पिटल द्वारा डेंगू मरीज को प्लेटलेट्स की जगह मोसम्मी का जूस चढ़ा देने के वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए मेरे द्वारा दिये गए आदेशों के क्रम में तत्काल हॉस्पिटल को सील कर दिया गया है एवं प्लेटलेट्स पैकेट को जाँच हेतु भेजा गया है — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) October 20, 2022

Pathak added, "If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital."

According to a PTI report, no FIR has been registered at the local police station in the matter.

Talking on the incident, Dr Nanak Saran, chief medical officer, Prayagraj, said that the content of the platelets bag cannot be ascertained through naked eyes and can only be clear after a forensic probe. He also said that a detailed investigation is underway and a preliminary report is expected soon.

While the owner of the hospital said that the platelets were brought from a different hospital. He also said that his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets, according to PTI.

"They brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it," he said.

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 10:59 [IST]