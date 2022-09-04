Declared dead by govt records, a UP man struggles to prove he is alive

Lucknow

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Sep 04: An old man in Uttar Pradesh is struggling to prove to authorities that he is alive as he has been declared "dead" in government records.

70-year-old Om Prakash claimed that he has been running from pillar to post for the past one year to prove that he is alive and said that he was also denied old-age pension. "As I am dead in government records, I could not even withdraw money from bank. My cane crop is affected as I could not irrigate it due to lack of money. Now, nobody is helping me," PTI quoted Prakash as saying in front of senior officials on Saturday.

A 70-year-old man, declared "dead" in government records, is struggling to prove to officials that he is indeed alive.

The man, a resident of Fatehpur village in Tilhar in Shahjahanpur, said that about a year ago he was declared "dead" in records and when he went to withdraw pension meant for the elderly, he was told that he has died.

"I could not even withdraw money I got in my bank account from a sugar mill for my cane," he said.

Tilhar Tehsildar (revenue officer) Gyanendra Singh told PTI that the matter has come to his notice and he will be sending a team to Om Prakash's village to probe it. "If he has been declared dead in records, they will be rectified and due action will be taken against those guilty," he said.