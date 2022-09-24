Caught on camera: UP student shoots college principal, assaults before fleeing spot

Woman kills self after youth harasses her for marriage, threatens to kill her husband

Lucknow

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Sep 24: In a shocking incident caught on CCTV camera, a class 12 shot three bullets at his principal before fleeing the spot.

Livid at being reprimanded, the student fired the bullets and the incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Reports claim that the student was peeved with the principal for scolding him over a fight with another student. The incident took place in the Sitapur district.

The class 12 student fired three bullets with an illegal gun and fled away.

#Sitapur, UP | A Class 12 #student opened fire on #school Principal with an illegal weapon & fled away. There was a dispute b/w the student & his classmate y'day which was intervened by #Principal. The Principal is admitted to hospital pic.twitter.com/8MHVtmqfCT — Himanshu Purohit (@Himansh256370) September 24, 2022

Fortunately, the bullets have not hit the principal in the critical organs and the principal is out of danger, a report in NDTV claims. However, he is injured and treated at a hospital in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 Student Opens Fire at School Principal in Sitapur.



In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, a Class 12 student opened fire at the school Principal with an illegal weapon and fled away. @sitapurpolice pic.twitter.com/fsqQF0PlCT — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 24, 2022

In the video, the student is seen chasing the principal but the latter fights back and tries to snatch away the gun. Passersby come to the principal's rescue.

He is seen beating the principal with the butt of his weapon.

In another video, the injured principal is seen taken on a stretcher.

