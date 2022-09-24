YouTube
    Caught on camera: UP student shoots college principal, assaults before fleeing spot

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Sep 24: In a shocking incident caught on CCTV camera, a class 12 shot three bullets at his principal before fleeing the spot.

    Livid at being reprimanded, the student fired the bullets and the incident was caught on CCTV camera.

    Screen Shot from the Video

    Reports claim that the student was peeved with the principal for scolding him over a fight with another student. The incident took place in the Sitapur district.

    The class 12 student fired three bullets with an illegal gun and fled away.

    Fortunately, the bullets have not hit the principal in the critical organs and the principal is out of danger, a report in NDTV claims. However, he is injured and treated at a hospital in Lucknow.

    In the video, the student is seen chasing the principal but the latter fights back and tries to snatch away the gun. Passersby come to the principal's rescue.

    He is seen beating the principal with the butt of his weapon.

    In another video, the injured principal is seen taken on a stretcher.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 17:57 [IST]
