    Allahabad HC results 2019 results declared

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Lucknow, Mar 27: The Allahabad HC results have been declared. The results for the UPHJS 2018 Part II prelims result is available on the official website.

    The exam it may be recalled was held on January 12, 2019.

    UPHJS has also released the list of candidates who have secured qualifying marks but their candidature has been rejected. Further, the category wise cut off marks of the preliminary exam have also been released.

    The main written exam will be held on April 26, 27 and 28. The total number of candidates who have been declared as provisionally successful is 1,382.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 7:26 [IST]
