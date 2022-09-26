YouTube
    9 killed, several hurt as tractor-trolley overturned, fell in pond

    Lucknow

    Lucknow, Sep 26: Nine people were killed when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned after it lost control and fell into a pond here on Monday, a senior district official said.

    Around 45 people were travelling in the vehicle which was on their way to a temple for a 'mundan’ ceremony, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said.

    The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been called to assist in the rescue operations, police said.

    On hearing the noise, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued several victims trapped under the vehicle. About 10 injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, they said, adding efforts are on to identify the deceased.

    The DM instructed the concerned officials to ensure all possible help to the victims.

    X