YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    2 teenage sisters go missing; school uniforms, bicycle found on way to school

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Barabanki, Oct 03: Two teenage sisters from Kola Gahbadi village of the Jaidpur area here went missing after leaving home for school, police said on Monday.

    The girls aged 13 and 14 year are students of class eighth and ninth at Sai Inter college, Jaidpur, which is about seven kms far from their house, police said.

    2 teenage sisters go missing; school uniforms, bicycle found on way to school
    Two teenage sisters from Kola Gahbadi village of the Jaidpur area here went missing after leaving home for school

    Their clothes and cycles were found on the roadside following which police has launched a search for them. The girls left home at 8 am and their belonging were found at about 8.45 am after which villagers informed the police, they said.

    24 dead, 30 missing after boat capsizes in Bangladesh's Karatoa river 24 dead, 30 missing after boat capsizes in Bangladesh's Karatoa river

    Police are trying to trace the missing girls. Superintendent of Police, Anurag Vats said an FIR is being registered in this regard on complaint of the family members. Four police teams have been constituted for solving the case.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    missing police uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X