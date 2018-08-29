  • search

15 'romeos' held in Noida by the anti- Romeo squad

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Noida, Aug 28: As many as 15 people were held today by the anti-Romeo squads of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police in the city for allegedly harassing women and girls, officials said. A drive was conducted by a team of officials from Sector 24 police station on the instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, they said.

    File photo
    File photo

    "The squad toured around schools, parks, markets, coaching centres and other public spaces," a police official said. "Fifteen persons were held for making vulgar and indecent gestures at women and girls and action taken against them," the official said.

    On August 23, five people were arrested by the anti-Romeo squads for similar offences, while seven others were briefly held and let off with warning in Sector 20 police station area. The 'anti-Romeo squads' are sleuths -- both male and female -- deployed in public places in plain clothes. The squad was formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of chief minister in Uttar Pradesh last year in order to put a check on stalkers and eve-teasers in the state. Those held have been charged under Indian Penal Code section 294 (doing obscene acts of singing obscene songs in public space in annoyance to others), the police said.

    For more Lucknow stories, Click Here

    PTI

    Read more about:

    anti romeo squad harassment women uttar pradesh yogi adityanath

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue