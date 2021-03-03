List of side effects of Covishield and Covaxin

Comprehensive Story

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: With the phase 2 of the vaccination against COVID-19 underway, the government has said that both Covaxin and Covishield are safe. However there are some side-effects associated with the vaccine.

Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute have detailed the possible adverse effects in the fact-sheets that have been uploaded on their website.

Covaxin: Those with history of allergies, bleeding disorder, fever or blood thinner are immune compromised or are on a medicine that affects the immune system, pregnant, breastfeeding or have received another COVID-19 vaccine must not take Covaxin.

The side-effects are injection site pain, inspection site swelling, injection side redness, injection site itching, fever, malaise, weakness, rashes, nausea, vomiting, stiffness in the upper arm, weakness in injection arm, body ache, headache.

Covishield: The fact sheet by Serum Institute says that those who have had severe allergic reactions after any drug, food, any vaccine or any ingredients must avoid taking the vaccine.

Those who have bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner, are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects the immune system should avoid taking the vaccine. Those who are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, breastfeeding must also avoid taking the vaccine. Those who have received another COVID-19 vaccine must not take Covishield.

Tenderness, pain, warmth, redness, itching, swelling or bruising where the injection is given, generally feeling unwell, feeling tired (fatigue) chills or feeling feverish, headache, feeling sick (nausea), joint pain or muscle ache, a lump at the injection site, fever, being sick (vomiting), flu-like symptoms, such as high temperature, sore throat, runny nose, cough and chills are some of the common side-effects.

Feeling dizzy, abdominal pain, decreased appetite, itchy skin, rash, excessive sweating and enlarged lymph nodes are some of the un-common side-effects.