    53-year old woman dies of suspected rabies infection

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kozhikode, Aug 22: A 53-year old woman has died of suspected rabies infection in nearby Perambra despite taking necessary vaccination, sources said on Monday.

    Sources said the woman, identified as P Chandrika of Randeyaaru in Perambra, was bitten by a dog on her face on July 21. The dog had bitten seven others of the same locality. She was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital here early last week after she developed some health issues but died on Saturday midnight, sources said.

    Medical college sources said a final confirmation on whether Chandrika was infected with rabies will be known only after receiving the lab test of her samples.

    Kerala: College student dies of rabies after getting bitten by neighbour's dogKerala: College student dies of rabies after getting bitten by neighbour's dog

    A similar incident had occurred in Palakkad district in June this year, raising questions on the effectiveness of vaccination for rabies infection. Sreelakshmi, 19, from Mankara in Palakkad district had died of rabies despite getting four rounds of necessary vaccinations.

    More kozhikode News  

    Read more about:

    woman death rabies infection kozhikode vaccination kerala

    X