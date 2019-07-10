  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal: Three elephants die of electrocution

    By PTI
    |

    Jhargram, July 10: Three elephants died after coming in contact with a sagging high-tension electric wire in West Bengal's Jhargram district early on Wednesday, a forest department official said.

    West Bengal: Three elephants die of electrocution
    Representational Image

    A herd of 20 elephants was passing through the Satbaki area under the jurisdiction of Binpur police station when three tuskers came in contact with the live wire, Jhargram Divisional Forest Officer Basavraj said.

    Human-elephant conflict claims 403 lives in 5 years; escalates to a new high in West Bengal

    The carcasses of the three pachyderms were spotted in the morning by the villagers who informed the forest department officials.

    The DFO, who rushed to the spot, said an investigation has been ordered into the incident. To minimise the incidents of animal coming into human habitations, the forest department said on Sunday it has installed a sensor-based warning system in a national park in Jalpaiguri district. The sirens will go off if elephants come within 150-200 metres of fringes of the forest.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    elephants west bengal electrocution

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 13:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue