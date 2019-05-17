West Bengal Class 10 result 2019 to be declared on this date

Kolkata

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kolkata, May 17: The West Bengal Class 10 result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

This year the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination or WBBSE will declare the results on May 21.

The Board of Secondary Education was established in 1951 under an Act of the State Legislature called the West Bengal Secondary Education Act of 1950. The Board was inaugurated by the then Governor of West Bengal Dr.K.N.Katju on 3rd May 1951 and the Board started functioning under the Chairmanship of Apurba Kumar Chanda. The Board was subsequently renamed as West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in 1964, under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Act 1963. The results once declared will be available on wbbse.org and examresults.net.

How to check West Bengal Class 10 result 2019:

Go to wbbse.org or examresults.net

or Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Kolkata Dakshin Fact Check STRIKE RATE AITC 100% AITC won 2 times since 2009 elections + More Details