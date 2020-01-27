  • search
    West Bengal Civil Service Exam Admit Card 2020 date and time

    Kolkata, Jan 27: The West Bengal Civil Service Exam Admit Card 2020 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The exams would be held on February 9, 2020. "It is notified that the above mentioned examination will be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on the 9th February, 2020 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 pm," the commission said.

    "Admit cards of the candidates will be available in Commission's website (till 31.01.2020) & wbpsc.gov.in from the 27th January, 2020. From 01.02.2020 Admit Card can be downloaded only from the website wbpsc.gov.in ," the commission also said. The admit card once released will be available on www.pscwbapplication.in.

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 7:51 [IST]
