    WBSU CBCS semester exam result 2019 declared

    Kolkata, Feb 18: The WBSU CBCS semester exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    WBSU CBCS semester exam result 2019 declared

    The B.Sc. IFFA (Honours) CBCS Semester - III Practical Examinations - 2020 was held at WBSU Campus on January 14, 2020 and B.Sc. IFFA (Honours) CBCS Semester - I Practical Examinations 2020 was conducted in January.

    The exam was held at the Rishi Bankim Chandra college in two shifts. The results are available on wbsuexams.net.

    How to check WBSU CBCS semester exam result 2019:

    • Go to wbsuexams.net
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 8:58 [IST]
