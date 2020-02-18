WBSU CBCS semester exam result 2019 declared

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Feb 18: The WBSU CBCS semester exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The B.Sc. IFFA (Honours) CBCS Semester - III Practical Examinations - 2020 was held at WBSU Campus on January 14, 2020 and B.Sc. IFFA (Honours) CBCS Semester - I Practical Examinations 2020 was conducted in January.

The exam was held at the Rishi Bankim Chandra college in two shifts. The results are available on wbsuexams.net.

How to check WBSU CBCS semester exam result 2019:

Go to wbsuexams.net

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout