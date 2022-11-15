YouTube
    WBPSC Jobs 2022: Apply for JE posts from November 16, details here

    Kolkata, Nov 15: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited application for the post of Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Exam 2022. The application will open from commence on November 16 and the last date for the submission of application for posts at WBPSC is December 7. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website of WBPSC.

    Representational Image

    "The no. of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled on the results of the examination will be announced later. All appointments will initially be made on a temporary basis", reads the official notification.

    WBPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee for candidates from general category is Rs 160 for all candidates. For SC/ST and PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

    WBPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: Not more than 36 years as on 01.01.2022.

    Pay scale: (PB-4) Rs.9,000-40,500/- + Grade Pay of Rs.4,400/- besides D.A., M.A. & H.R.A. etc. admissible as per rules. (pre-revised)

    west bengal recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 21:04 [IST]
